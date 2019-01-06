New York Times (NYT) Stock Price Up 5%

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 2,035,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,866,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,217.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New York Times by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,043,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

