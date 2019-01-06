New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,768,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 626,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,099 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 77.6% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 468,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 181,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $2,276,198.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,232.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 105.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/new-mountain-finance-corp-nmfc-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.