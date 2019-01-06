New Age Beverages (NBEV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBEV. Maxim Group lowered New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 8,360,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,375. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. On average, research analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.