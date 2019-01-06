Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $131,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $146,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.99. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

