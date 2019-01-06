Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 11,562 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,120,000 after buying an additional 2,849,039 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25,276.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 840,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 837,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,794,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 140.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,700,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,280,000.

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

TDG stock opened at $340.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $268.40 and a 52 week high of $377.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

