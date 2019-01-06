NetEase (NTES) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley cut NetEase from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $222.49 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $270.00 target price on NetEase and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.23.

NTES stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.75. 1,151,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. NetEase has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $350.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 3.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in NetEase by 3.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

