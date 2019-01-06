NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $298.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.25.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 44,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 213,336 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

