NCR Co. (NCR) Receives $36.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCR by 678.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 824,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,027. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

