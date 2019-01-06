Navient (NAVI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 2,799,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 100,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.