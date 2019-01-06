Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $257,610.00 and $113,800.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

