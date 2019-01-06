National Western Life Group (NWLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NWLI stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $260.64 and a 12 month high of $343.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.44 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 17.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.