National Energy Services (NESR) Given $15.52 Average Price Target by Analysts

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.52 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Energy Services an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NESR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,800. National Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services by 30,262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

