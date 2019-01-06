National Australia Bank (NABZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

