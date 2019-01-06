MSG Networks (MSGN) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE MSGN opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 399.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,750,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 1,399,964 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 68.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 901,094 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 98.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,359,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,564,000 after buying an additional 673,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth about $8,675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 227.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 358,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

