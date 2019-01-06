Mplx (MPLX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.56. 2,532,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,835,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $133,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 50.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

