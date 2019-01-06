Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,069 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $1,958,679.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,597,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,597,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morningstar by 7,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/morningstar-inc-morn-insider-joseph-d-mansueto-sells-18069-shares.html.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.