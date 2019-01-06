Morgan Stanley Sells 247,149 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Kilroy Realty worth $58,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

