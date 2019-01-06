Morgan Stanley Lowers Blackstone Group (BX) Price Target to $36.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc bought 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,904,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,088,000 after buying an additional 3,362,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $82,710,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 234.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,040,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.