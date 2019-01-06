Morgan Stanley Has $60.85 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $60,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 379.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $208,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of FTNT opened at $66.91 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $40,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,638.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,944 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

