Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,459 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.08, for a total value of $110,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $31,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434 shares of company stock worth $951,947 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

