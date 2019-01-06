Monte Financial Group LLC Invests $288,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $164,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.50.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,575.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $734.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,210.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

