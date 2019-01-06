Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MONY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.67) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.15) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($4.82).

In other news, insider Bruce Carnegie-Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £105,200 ($137,462.43).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

