Momo (MOMO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 2,801,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,708,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Momo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Momo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

