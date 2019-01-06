Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,707. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,080,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,713,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,747,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after buying an additional 113,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,717,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

