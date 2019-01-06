MintCoin Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $456.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00002329 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000249 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.