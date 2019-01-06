Michael Raab Sells 19,644 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 19,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $33,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ardelyx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,984,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 60,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 60,171 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 631.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Ardelyx by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

