Michael Morrissey Sells 6,046 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 6,046 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $804,400.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $430,500.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 37,499 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $658,857.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelixis by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,643,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,201 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $16,747,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 37.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 30.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 755,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

