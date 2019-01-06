MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 626.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $657,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,886.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,060. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

