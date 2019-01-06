MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other news, insider Mark L. Schiller bought 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

