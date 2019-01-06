MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,249 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

FIX stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $135,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $821,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,233.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

