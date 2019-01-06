Mesoblast (MESO) versus Surface Oncology (SURF) Head-To-Head Survey

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 0 4 0 2.60 Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 227.66%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.85%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $17.34 million 25.52 -$35.29 million ($0.63) -7.46 Surface Oncology $6.63 million 21.42 N/A N/A N/A

Surface Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -171.79% -12.90% -10.44% Surface Oncology N/A -5.33% -1.28%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

