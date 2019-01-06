Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Solid growth in the Cardiovascular segment is a positive along with expansion in gross margin. Solid international growth buoys optimism. Management is optimistic about the alliance with NinePoint Medical. The recent acquisition of product distribution agreements for the DirectACCESS Medical PTA Balloon Catheter is encouraging as well. The company also became the exclusive worldwide distributor for the Q50 PLUS Stent Graft Balloon. Recently, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for a series of new tracheal/bronchial mini-stents. The company also received 510(k) clearance for EmboCube product line. However, surging operating expenses is a concern. Headwinds like stiff competition and higher consolidation in the healthcare industry add to the woes.”

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $221.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $122,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,593 shares of company stock worth $2,501,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 950.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,679,000 after buying an additional 1,217,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,700,000 after buying an additional 939,589 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 69.9% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,455,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after buying an additional 598,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after buying an additional 522,994 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after buying an additional 522,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.