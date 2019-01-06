Meredith (MDP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meredith’s strategic initiatives in digital space, brand licensing activities, solid portfolio of television stations and a robust earnings surprise history reinforce its position as one of the leading media and marketing companies. Although Meredith declined in the past six months, it outpaced the industry in the same time frame. Also, the company posted solid third quarter fiscal 2019 results backed by robust demand for political advertising in Local Media Group and controlled expenses in National Media Group. Moreover, the company acquired Time Inc. and now expects to generate cost synergies of $400-$500 million annually in the first two years of the combined firm’s operations. In keeping with its strategy to focus on core operations, Meredith is offloading non-core brands. These seem inevitable due to increasing online readership, which has made the print-advertising model increasingly redundant and stiff competition from other media”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

MDP opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.25. Meredith has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.83%.

In other news, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $351,162.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $60,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meredith by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

