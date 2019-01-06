Mercadolibre (MELI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is currently benefiting from growing number of confirmed registered users. Increasing adoption rate of MercadoPago continues to aid growth in total payment volume of the company. Further, improving shipments via MercadoEnvios are major positives. All these factors are driving MercadoLibre’s top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s strong mobile wallet initiatives are accelerating the adoption rate of its Mobile Wallet. Also, its strengthening momentum across the geographies is a tailwind. However, increasing expenses related to warehousing, infrastructure transition on public clouds, free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are hurting the company’s margin expansion. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giants poses a serious threat to its market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.18.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,774. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

