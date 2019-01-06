Medpace (MEDP) Trading Up 6.3%

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 617,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,020,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Medpace’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 676,396 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

