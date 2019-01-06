MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,016 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.99% of MediciNova worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MediciNova by 52.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 15.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

MNOV opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.04. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

