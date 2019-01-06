McKesson (MCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Shares of MCK opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. McKesson has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in McKesson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 119,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

