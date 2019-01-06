McEwen Mining (MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.86 million, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of -0.85. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,017,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,696,000 after buying an additional 2,517,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 501,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,232,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 255,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

