Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,792 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964,423 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,955,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.72.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

