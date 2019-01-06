Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXWL. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 83.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 273.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 43,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 331.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXWL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.60. Maxwell Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.