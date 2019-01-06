Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shares Gap Down to $47.95

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.18, but opened at $47.95. Maxim Integrated Products shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 91237 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 67.90%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $1,414,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,671 shares of company stock worth $2,448,005. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,164,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,988,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 74.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

