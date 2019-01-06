Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.
Shares of MXIM stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $74.94.
In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $29,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,005. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 838.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
