Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $29,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,005. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 838.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.