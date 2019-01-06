Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolphin Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 target price on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolphin Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.

DLPN stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 7.60.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

