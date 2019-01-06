Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Ltd. is a communications and information company which provide operational solutions to commercial and government organizations. The Company’s commercial space technology brands consist of SSL, MDA, DigitalGlobe and Radiant. SSL is a commercial provider of communications and Earth observation satellites and scientific mission spacecraft for commercial and government markets; MDA provide space robotics, satellite antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defense and maritime systems and geospatial radar imagery; DigitalGlobe provide high resolution optical satellite imagery and information about our changing planet and Radiant provide geospatial data, analytics, software and services. Maxar Technologies Ltd. is based in British Columbia, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.69. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

