MassGrid Price Reaches $0.0644 on Top Exchanges (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, MassGrid has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $5,334.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.03871385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.04084533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00964231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.01342922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00133974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.01521089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00338050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 132,377,207 coins and its circulating supply is 53,061,106 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

