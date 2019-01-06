Mass Vehicle Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.02223817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00156835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00212456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.12658903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Profile

MVL is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io . Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official message board is blog.mvlchain.io . Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Trading

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

