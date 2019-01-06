Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 174,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.94.

Marriott International stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/marriott-international-inc-mar-stake-lessened-by-mackenzie-financial-corp.html.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.