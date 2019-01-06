Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 174,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

MAR opened at $107.81 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

