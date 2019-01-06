Markel (MKL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $1,163.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand the company’s international footprint. Solid performance by the Insurance and Reinsurance segment should continue to drive premiums and stands to benefit from niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel continues to deliver solid results, banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, positioning it well for long term growth. It is also judiciously raising rates across all its products. Markel boasts a solid capital position, enabling it to engage in share buybacks. However, escalating expenses weigh on margins. Shares of Markel have underperformed the industry in a year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on Markel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,215.75.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,029.31 on Wednesday. Markel has a 52-week low of $954.39 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Markel will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,090.00, for a total transaction of $162,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, with a total value of $274,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749 shares of company stock valued at $777,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

