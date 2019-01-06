Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 282.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

